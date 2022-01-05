Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

