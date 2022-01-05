Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 268,986 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $154,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $554.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

