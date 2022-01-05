Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 37,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

