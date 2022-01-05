Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721,773 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $6,724,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $2,448,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.