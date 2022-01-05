Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 996.88 ($13.43).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 935 ($12.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.49) to GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 870 ($11.72) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.21) price objective on the stock.

Get Britvic alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.11), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,805.28). Insiders bought 60 shares of company stock worth $54,345 over the last ninety days.

LON BVIC opened at GBX 950.50 ($12.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 903.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 934.47. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726 ($9.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.