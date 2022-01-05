Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,656,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

