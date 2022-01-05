Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE BNL opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

