Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. 4,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

