Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report sales of $109.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.96 million to $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $438.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after buying an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 198,496 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $50,518,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.