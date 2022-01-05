Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

