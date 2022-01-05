Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,226,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

