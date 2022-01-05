Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.62 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $44.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 billion to $45.26 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $176.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.37 billion to $177.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $184.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.14 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

