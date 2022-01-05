Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report sales of $67.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

III opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 335.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

