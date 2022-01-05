Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report sales of $38.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.17 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $148.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,479 shares of company stock worth $21,064,777.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,542. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

