Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $26.89

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.
CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,051,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.