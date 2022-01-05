Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $26.89

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,051,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

