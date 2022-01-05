Brokerages Set Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $44.33

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

EXFY opened at $37.98 on Friday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

