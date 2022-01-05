Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 30.86

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.86 ($0.42).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 34.73 ($0.47) on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42.
About Hammerson
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.