Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 30.86

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 34.73 ($0.47) on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,149.44). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,405.93).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

