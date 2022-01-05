Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $6.94

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 22,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,217. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

