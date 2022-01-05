Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target at $7.56

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 161.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 101,892 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

SVM opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.