Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,589. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

