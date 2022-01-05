Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $88.79

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,360. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.