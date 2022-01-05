Brokers Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

