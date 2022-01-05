Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,753,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,839 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.45% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,270,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

