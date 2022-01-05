BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 54,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

