Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.48

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 2983289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
