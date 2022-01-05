Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.48

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 2983289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

