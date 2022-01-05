Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BPACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

