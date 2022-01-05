Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

