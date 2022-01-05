Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.91 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,188,166 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

