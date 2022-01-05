Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.01. 22,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,410,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFLY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.