CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 74.43. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

