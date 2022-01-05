Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

