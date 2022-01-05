Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPO opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

