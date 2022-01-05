Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

