Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Camping World by 24.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

