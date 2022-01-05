Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,185 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,079 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

