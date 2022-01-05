Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

