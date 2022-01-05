Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $591.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

