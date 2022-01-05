Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,325 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.23% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJAN opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

