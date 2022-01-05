Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $25.13.
