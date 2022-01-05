Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.81

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $22.77. Cameco shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 50,928 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.