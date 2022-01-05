Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

