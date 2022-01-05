Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Camping World by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

