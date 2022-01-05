Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

