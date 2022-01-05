Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$44.05 and last traded at C$44.05. 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.10.

The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.