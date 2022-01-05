Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

