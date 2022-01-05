Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 841,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

CANG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 99,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. Cango has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cango by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

