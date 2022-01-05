CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$717.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

