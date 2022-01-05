Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Acquires 450 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £171 ($230.43).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Tim Weller purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £171.12 ($230.59).

On Thursday, November 4th, Tim Weller purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £171.12 ($230.59).

CPI traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37.86 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 4,177,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.36. The company has a market cap of £637.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

