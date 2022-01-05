Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.