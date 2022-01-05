CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $987,925. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

